Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Baytex Energy stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.24. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

