BCK Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,497 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 2.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

NASDAQ WTW traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.65. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.