Beldex (BDX) Tops One Day Volume of $2.33 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $140.12 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.81 or 0.07148918 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00085037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00032215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00065002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

