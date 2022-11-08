Benchmark Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $73.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. Magna International has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $90.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

