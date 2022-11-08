Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($70.00) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on G24. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.90 ($67.90) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($57.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($51.50) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Scout24 stock traded down €0.64 ($0.64) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €51.56 ($51.56). The stock had a trading volume of 146,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €54.61 and its 200 day moving average is €55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 46.04. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a twelve month high of €66.02 ($66.02). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

