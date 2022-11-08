Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 173,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $147.00. 22,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,633. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

