Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,094 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,151. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

MMM stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.15. 38,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.69. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.