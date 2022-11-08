Berger Financial Group Inc Has $3.96 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $15,935,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IT traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.62. 11,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $341.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.76.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.63.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

