Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1,151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.15. 42,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,084. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

