Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Leidos by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.78. 7,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,778. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

