Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,002 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,942. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

