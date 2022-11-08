Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,051 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Bill.com worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,354,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,116,000 after buying an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,684 shares of company stock valued at $26,963,703 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.83. 52,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,245. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 2.05. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.