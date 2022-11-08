Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.10.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $104.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 2.05. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $2,460,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,450,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,684 shares of company stock valued at $26,963,703 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

