Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $112.15 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $465.96 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $112.15 or 0.00578947 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,370.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00230753 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00066771 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,223,244 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
