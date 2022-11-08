Bitcoin Private Market Cap Reaches $2.80 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00003225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $37.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00226728 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00086329 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00060320 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001163 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

