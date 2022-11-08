BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.12 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $18.12 million and $6,910.00 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005543 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,178.89 or 1.00085607 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00044071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00041668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022994 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 83.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00235982 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 1.01765856 USD and is down -14.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,093.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

