BitShares Achieves Market Cap of $26.51 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $26.51 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00020924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006248 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002615 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008399 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

