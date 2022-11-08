BitTorrent-New (BTT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33.73 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $678.08 million and approximately $33.73 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00020342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006336 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005199 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004671 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004842 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,326,125,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 945,326,125,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000077 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $21,130,643.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

