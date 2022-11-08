Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $221.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

