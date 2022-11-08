Black Swift Group LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Black Swift Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $94.60. 83,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,395,209. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.