Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.78. 616,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,200,420. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.