Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.47. 587,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,732,918. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average is $111.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

