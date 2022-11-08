Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 407,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after buying an additional 403,961 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.64. 41,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.24. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $165.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

