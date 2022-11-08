Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 113.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,997,000 after buying an additional 175,846 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %

CB stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $212.14. 12,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,769. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.