Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $102.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,454. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.