Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 210 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 73,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

