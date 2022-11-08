Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after buying an additional 436,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after buying an additional 372,901 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F remained flat at $13.70 during trading on Tuesday. 587,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,617,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

