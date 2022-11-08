BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLK opened at $676.30 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $616.01 and a 200-day moving average of $635.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

