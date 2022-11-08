Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Block from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Block from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.02.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 2.37. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $241.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $1,798,755.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $24,706,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $24,667,117 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Block by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Block by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 41,338 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Block by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.