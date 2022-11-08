Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Increased to $15.25 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.75 to $15.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE OWL opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -279.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $3,435,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,213,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,413,167.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,661,200 shares of company stock worth $20,868,579. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

