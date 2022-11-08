Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Increased to $15.25 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.75 to $15.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 7.3 %
NYSE OWL opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -279.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Owl Capital (OWL)
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.