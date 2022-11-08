BlueArk (BRK) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $56.22 million and $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,178.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00562095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00223202 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00063832 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00068217 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00188155 USD and is down -5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

