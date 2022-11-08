Bluzelle Price Hits $0.0745 on Major Exchanges (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $25.40 million and $7.94 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00580199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,863.59 or 0.30221646 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

