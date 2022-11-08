BMO Capital Markets Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$65.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$51.85 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.

“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.

Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a not updated rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.55.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 3.6 %

BBD.B stock opened at C$42.05 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$52.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of -9.49.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

