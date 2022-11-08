BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Down 1.0 %

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 158.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 34.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

