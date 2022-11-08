Boeing (NYSE:BA) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $164.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.11. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

