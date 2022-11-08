Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.8% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.3 %

Intel stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 369,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,617,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

