Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $700,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $2,423,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,407 shares of company stock worth $87,678,596. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $257.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

