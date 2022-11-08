Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,198 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,151,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

