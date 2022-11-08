BP p.l.c. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3604 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
BP has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BP to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.
BP Price Performance
Shares of BP opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Trading of BP
Analyst Ratings Changes
BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.22) to GBX 566 ($6.52) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.29.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BP (BP)
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.