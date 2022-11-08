BP p.l.c. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3604 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

BP has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BP to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of BP opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in BP by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.22) to GBX 566 ($6.52) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.29.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

