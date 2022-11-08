Braintrust (BTRST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $937,589.00

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, Braintrust has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Braintrust has a market cap of $112.82 million and approximately $937,589.00 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00007610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Braintrust's mission is to build the world's most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations."

