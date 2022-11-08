Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Trading Up 1.7%

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €64.56 ($64.56) and last traded at €63.78 ($63.78). Approximately 268,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.74 ($62.74).

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($81.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($98.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($84.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($85.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($87.00) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.15.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

