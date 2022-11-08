Brokerages Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) PT at $44.75

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker bought 3,984,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,999,728. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allakos by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

