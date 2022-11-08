Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT at $28.00

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.96 million, a P/E ratio of -153.24, a P/E/G ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,842 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 540,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 123,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

