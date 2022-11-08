Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target at $31.50

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of GLNG opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $30.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 704.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 112,428 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

