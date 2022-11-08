Brokerages Set ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Target Price at $160.00

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISSDY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ISSDY opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. ISS A/S has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

