Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price at $100.05

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

