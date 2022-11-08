Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Target Price at $67.82

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.82.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

About TC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TC Energy by 56.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $612,428,000 after acquiring an additional 262,839 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 50,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.