Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Target Price at $67.82

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.82.
TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
TC Energy Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
