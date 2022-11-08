Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

