Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BEPC opened at $31.23 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

