Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

